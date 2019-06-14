Andrew Richard "Richie" Zelina, 72, of Daisytown, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born November 16, 1946, a son of the late Paul and Ruth Wise Zelina.

Mr. Zelina was a 1967 graduate of California Area High School and retired from Nelson Steel.

Surviving are a son, Christopher Zelina of Uniontown; five brothers, Paul Zelina (Ginny) of Daisytown, John Zelina (Ellen) of Willoghby, Ohio, Robert Zelina (Cathy) of Wickliffe, Ohio, William Zelina (Debby) of Brownsville and Larry Zelina of Daisytown; three sisters, Nancy Shemansky of Daisytown, Sue Binns (Rich) of Brownsville and Ruth Ann Wainwright (Paul) of Beallsville; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are an infant daughter, Elizabeth, and two sisters, Janette Parks and Marion Sayre.

All services are private. Burial will be in Westland Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 17, in Daisytown Presbyterian Church.

A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.