Andrew T. Policz Jr., 59, of Jefferson, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in his home.

He was born February 28, 1960, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Andrew T. Policz Sr. and Barbara Rush Policz.

Andrew was a graduate of Waynesburg Central High School, where he participated in track and cross country.

He was a construction worker with the United Mine Workers of America.

Andrew enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Surviving are two sons, Jeremy Policz of Washington and Jacob Policz of Jefferson; two daughters, Andrea Boozer of Cambridge Springs and Jade Policz of Graysville; three grandchildren, Payton Policz and Kaiden and Kenda Boozer; and two brothers, Joseph B. Policz (Natasha) and David C. Policz (Tamara), all of Waynesburg.

A memorial gathering for friends and family will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg.

