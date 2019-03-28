Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angela D. Piatt.

Angela D. Piatt of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania passed away on March 22, 2019 at 9 p.m.

She was born in Washington, the daughter of Joseph P. and Hazel K. (McCandless) Bartolott.

Angela married James E. Piatt on August 8, 1964 in the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church in Washington. Mr. Piatt passed away in 2003.

Mrs. Piatt graduated from Washington High School in 1954 and attended Robert Morris College. While in Washington, Mrs. Piatt was a member of the Daughters of Current Events Club, Forty Niners Club, and was a member of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church.

In 1970, Mr. and Mrs. Piatt relocated to Bellefonte, Pennsylvania. She was a member of Saint John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, a member of The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Patrick McArdle #448 of Bellefonte for over forty years.

In 1984, the Piatt family moved to Waynesboro where she was a member of Saint Andrew the Apostle Roman Catholic Church where she was also a member of the Council of Catholic Women. She was also a member of the Waynesboro Hospital Auxiliary where she volunteered for many years and served on the Board of Directors. She was a long-time member of Blue Ridge Garden Club, also serving on the Board of Directors. She was a member of the Renfrew Institute of Waynesboro and the National AARP. She was inducted into the Rotary Club of Waynesboro by the President of Rotary International in August of 2014 while her son was District Governor. She was a member of the scholarship and membership committees and was a Paul Harris Fellow. She loved spending time with her family. She is best remembered by all who knew her as a lady of grace and dignity.

Mrs. Piatt was formerly employed by Allegheny Power (West Penn Power) and was active in her son's business, Praestar Technology Corporation in Waynesboro.

She is survived by her son Jason Eric Piatt.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph K. and Carl A. Bartolott.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 30, in Saint Andrew the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 12 North Broad Street, Waynesboro. Father Robert Malagesi will be the celebrant. Burial will follow at Green Hill Cemetery in Waynesboro.

There will be no public viewing. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at Grove Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro.

The family is establishing the James E. and Angela D. Piatt Memorial Scholarship at Bucknell University. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bucknell University. Please note the gift is in memory of Angela Piatt and send to The Office of Gift Processing, Bucknell University, 301 Market Street Suite #2, Lewisburg, PA 17837.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com