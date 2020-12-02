1/1
Angela Mary Andrews
1950 - 2020
Angela Mary Andrews, 70, of Washington, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020.

She was born September 7, 1950, in St. Helier, Isle of Jersey in the Chanel Islands, one of four children of Wesley and Kathleen Godfrey.

Mrs. Andrews loved traveling and spending time with her family and dogs. She also enjoyed caring for her home, reading and cooking.

On December 22, 1984, in New York City, she married Alan D. Andrews, who survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Sara Andrews of Santa Barbara, Calif., and Tracy Andrews of Canonsburg.

Also surviving are two sisters, Kay (Brian) Darby of Rayleigh, United Kingdom, and Pat (Nigel) Poole of St. Aubin, Isle of Jersey. She cherished her special friendship with her four-year-old Great Dane, Vic.

Her brother, Victor Godfrey preceded her in death in 2018. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all arrangements are private.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Washington Area Humane Society, 1527 PA-136, Eighty Four, PA 15330, or at www.washingtonpashelter.org.

Dale D. DeAngelo Funeral Home, 1290 Jefferson Avenue, Washington, has been entrusted with her arrangements.

A tribute wall is available at www.serenitycremationservices.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
