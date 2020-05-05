Angelina Radulovich died peacefully in her sleep Sunday, May 3, 2020.She was born October 23, 1920, on the South Side of Pittsburgh.Angie excelled as a loving mother and best friend to her daughter, Dorothy Walsko, and was a dedicated grandmother to her loving granddaughter, Jessica Walsko. Her constant companion was her beloved cat, Daisy, and she held a place in her heart for Bill Walsko.Moving to Robinson Township in 1967, surrounded by great neighbors, she made a lovely home for her family. She was an avid baker and couldn't wait until spring to buy flowers and start gardening.She was preceded in death by her husband, George; her parents; her sister, Helen (Peter) Momchilovich; and brothers Eli Potonia and George (Mary) Potonia.She had a constant, friendly smile, kind heart and every greeting ended in "God be with you."For the last six years, Angie made her home at Country Meadows in Bridgeville with Daisy.The Country Meadows angels provided much love, care and support. Becky at Bridges Hospice provided extra love and support.Friends will be received from 1 to 7 Wednesday and 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Thursday, May 7, in John F. Slater Funeral Home Inc., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood, PA 15227. Please practice safety measures regarding masks and social distancing.Contributions may be made in Angelina's memory to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, 1 North Linden Street, Duquesne, PA 15110, or Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, 450 Maxwell Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15236.Send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 5, 2020.