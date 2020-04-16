Angelo Bennett, 63 , of Washington, passed away in his home peacefully Saturday April 11, 2020. He was born December 13, 1956, in Washington, a son of the late Edward and Rebecca Collins Bennett.

Angelo was a graduate from Washington High School. He loved his family and enjoyed his life in Washington. He truly was a walking Sports Almanac.

Surviving are his two sons Isaiah Dungee and Isaac Dungee of Pittsburgh; and step-son Ezra Dungee and his life long partner Veora Sappington. Angelo has one grandson Jaden Dungee of Pittsburgh; six brothers, Edward Bennett, Larry Bennett, Jerry Bennett, Michael Allen, Derek Bennett and Shane Bennett of Washington; two sisters, Samantha Bennett of Washington and Karen Hocker of Cinininnit Ohio; and several necies and nephews.

Deceased are a brother, Raymond Bennett and three sisters, Lucille Bennett, Joann Bennett and Donna Sadler.

Angel was loved by many and will truly be missed.