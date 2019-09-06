Angelo J. Reale, 91, of Roscoe, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at The Residence at Hilltop, Carroll Township.

He was born in Pittsburgh on May 7, 1928, a son of the late Dominick and Carmella Arone Reale.

Angelo was retired after 27 years from Wheeling-Pittsuburgh Steel Allenport. Before working at the steel mill, he had worked for 12 1/2 years at the former Bethlehem Mine #51 in Ellsworth and worked as a shoemaker in Bentleyville.

Angelo was a member of the former St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Roscoe and a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish Bentleyville. He was also a member of the United Mine Workers of America and United Steelworkers of America, and a former member of the Bentleyville Independent Club, Roscoe Sportsman's Club, Roscoe Slovak Club, Monessen Italian Heritage Society, Charleroi Golden Agers and the former St. Joseph Pilar Society. Angelo enjoyed gardening his whole life. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved grass cutting.

On October 25,1952 he married Betty Bailey. They would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary. Besides his wife Betty, he is survived by two daughters, Angela Calfo of Pittsburgh and Paula (Derek) Tabella of Pittsburgh; two grandchildren, Vincent (Pam) Calfo and Krystina Calfo; and a brother, Sam Reale of Kent, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Rocco Reale; and three sisters, Josephine Anderozzi, Mary Auger and Rita Gruessner.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Melenyzer Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Inc., 1008 Furlong Avenue, Roscoe. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, September 7, in St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Bentleyville Campus with the Rev. Edward Yuhas officiating. Entombment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Carroll Township.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.melenyzer.com. Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson Foundation at www.parkinson.org