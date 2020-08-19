Angelo "Butch" Quaresima Jr., 70, of Cecil Township, died Sunday, August 16, 2020, in an accident while doing his favorite thing, riding his John Deere Gator.

Friends will be received 3 to 8 p.m., Friday, August 21 in the Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Cecil, PA 15321. A Christian Funeral Mass will be held in Holy Rosary Church on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holy Rosary Church, 1 Orchard Street, P.O. Box 447, Muse, PA 15350.