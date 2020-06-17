Angelo Scariot Jr.
1929 - 2020
Angelo Scariot Jr. , 91, a lifelong resident of Joffre; "Babe" as everyone knew him, died peacefully Monday, June 15, 2020, in his home surrounded by his entire family.

He was born February 5, 1929, a son of the late Angelo and Anna Scopel Scariot.

A veteran of the United States Army and Army Reserves during the Korean War, he served from 1951 until being honorably discharged in 1959.

He worked at Weirton Steel for 27 years until his retirement in 1991. He enjoyed every minute of his retirement whether he was digging something with his backhoe, inspecting sewers, hunting and fishing with his family and friends, spending time at his camp in Pymatuning or just riding around the town visiting people. Babe loved to listen, watch and especially dance to Polka music – he and his wife enjoyed many Polka dances in the area.

His loving wife of 66 years, Loretta Morne Scariot, who he married May 8, 1954, survives.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four children, Angelo Larry Scariot and wife LaRae, Cheryl Slay and husband Bernie, Tina Toth and husband Mark and Angela Torboli and husband Kevin; 10 grandchildren, Jocelyn Boni, Cassandra Case (Joe), Kayla Sinopoli (Matt), Ryan Scariot, Zane Toth, Dante Boni (Brooke), Haleigh Resnik (Brian), Brittnae Boni, Cody Scariot and Alissa Torboli; four great-grandchildren, Arden and Max Sinopoli and Laiken and Conor Boni; and a sister, Mary Zak.

The youngest of his family, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Stella Scariot, Emma Moore, Pete Scariot, Pauline Labishak and Tony Scariot.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, in the Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 18, in St. Ann Catholic Church, 967 Grant Street, Bulger, with the Rev. Harry Bielewicz as celebrant. Everyone is kindly asked to go directly to the church on Thursday morning.

Interment with full military honors accorded by the United States Army will follow in the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery, Burgettstown.

Due to Mr. Scariot's proud military service, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 woundedwarriorproject.org







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
LEE & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME
JUN
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
