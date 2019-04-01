Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita Brovey Sicchitano.

Anita Brovey Sicchitano, 81, of Washington, passed away Thursday afternoon, March 28, 2019 at Strabane Woods Assisted Living, Washington.

She was born July 12, 1937 in Bentleyville, a daughter of Robert and Kathryn Mayer Brovey.

Anita was employed as a psychiatric nurse at Mayview State Hospital for 20 years.

She was an avid reader and fan of the Pittsburgh sports team, especially the Penguins.

Surviving are her husband of 64 years, Geno; four children, Renee of Glenn Burnie, Maryland, Kristy of Greenville, Scott (Tracy) of Cumming, Georgia, and Todd (Karen) of Washington; grandchildren, Ian Cherok (Ashley), Bryan Cherok (Leslie), Dawn, Scott, Jr., Ryan and Alyssa Sicchitano; six great-grandchildren and her grandogs, Spartacus, Yukon and Synder.

A private service will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Monongahela.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mario Lemieux Foundation, Two Chatham Center, Suite, 112 Washington Pl #1661, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. (www.mariolemieux.org/) Let's Go Pens!

Arrangements in care of the Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255. Visit www.thompson-marodi.com to leave a condolence message.