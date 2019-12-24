Anita L. Bertugli Dukate, 86, of Rices Landing, died Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., after an extended illness.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, John F. Dukate Jr.

She was born March 9, 1933, to the late Attilio and Albertina Campani Bertugli and lived in Rices Landing most of her life.

Anita was a graduate of Jefferson High School and worked for many years in the G.C. Murphy Store in Waynesburg. She also had worked as a secretary and bookkeeper for the Intermediate One for 21 years before retiring.

She was a lifetime member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Rices Landing, where she wore many hats over the years as an organist, lector, Eucharist Minister and member of the church financial council.

Anita also served on the Hewitt Cemetery Board, Rices Landing Zoning Board and was inspector of elections for many years.

She was a proud member of the American Legion Auxiliary #816, Rices Landing, Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Fraternal Order of the Moose Lodge, both of Waynesburg.

Anita was known for her baking skills, especially for her homemade bread, and Christmas Eve at her home, where a bounty of delicious food and warm welcomes were always plentiful. She touched many lives and will be deeply missed.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving sister, Esther Kovach; along with her children, John (Nancy) Dukate of Uniontown, Diane (Tom, deceased) Kinney of Cornersville, Tenn. and Sandy (Jay) Gardner of Morgantown, W.Va.; seven grandchildren, Bethany (Charlie) Burtyk, Adam (fiance, Kristine) Dukate, Amy (Ron) Spruance, Tina (Lance) Atkinson, Emily (Jordan) Miller, Shelby (Jimmy) Kelly and Rainey Block. She was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren, Maria (Josh) Everhart, John, Luke and Ava Spruance, Bishop and Ellora Atkinson and Addison Burtyk. She will also be remembered by her many nieces and nephews, who faithfully visited and help care for her.

In addition to her parents and husband, Anita was preceded in death by her sisters, Eola Trumka and Erma Mosier; as well as her brother, Remo Bertugli.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 27, in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where a Blessing Service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 28, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Matthias Parish, St. Hugh worship site with the Rev. Father J. Francis Frazer as celebrant. Interment will follow in Hewitt Cemetery, Rices Landing. At your discretion, you may donate to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation (at www.pkdcure.org). Condolences may be expressed online at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.