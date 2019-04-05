Anita L. Volovich, 60, of Lawrence, Pa., peacefully passed away on April 3, 2019 at her home in Butler.
Anita leaves behind a loving son Aaron (Michelle) Kern; beloved life partner, Dennis Dunn; her dear brother, Blane Volovich; her cherished dog, Frosty; and loved cousins and family members.
She is the daughter of Sylvia Volovich and her late father, Anthony Volovich.
Family and friends will be received noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, the time of services held at Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-941-3211.
