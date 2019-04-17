Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita M. Selway.

Anita M. Lieb Selway, 78, of Washington, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Presbyterian SeniorCare, Washington.

She was born September 3, 1940, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Frederick Lieb and Mary Karg Lieb.

She was predeceased by her husband of 36 years, James E. Selway, and sister Elaine Thomas.

Anita was the loving mother of Jacqueline Taladay of Potomac, Md., and grandchildren Julia and Alexandra.

Anita graduated from Peters Township High School in McMurray and completed medical assistant training. She married James E. Selway in 1964 and together they operated a pest control business for more than 25 years. She obtained several pest control certifications.

Anita was very active and served as president of the Washington County Spinners and Weavers Guild, teaching and competing in Sheep to Shawl competitions and winning several blue ribbons for her handicrafts at the Washington County Fair. With her love of gardening, she obtained her Master Gardener certification. Near mid-life she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and fought this disease for 30 years.

She will be remembered for her love of adventure and travel, her beloved pets and gardening, and will be greatly missed.

The family wishes to express their gratitude for the care Anita received from the staff of the skilled nursing unit at Presbyterian SeniorCare.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. A tribute fund has been set up for Anita Selway to give in memory at: main.nationalmssociety.org/site/TR?pxfid=597580&pg=fund&fr_id=7541.

All services are private. Funeral services are being handled by Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211.

