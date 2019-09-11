Ann G. O'Brien, 88, of Monongahela, died Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in her son Michael's home, lovingly surrounded by her family.

She was born October 31, 1930, in Donora, a daughter of the late Andy and Petrinia Zidowski Gernat.

Ann was a very active member of The Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church in Monongahela, where she was a past choir director and a member of the former Ladies Guild. She was a former waitress at Hill's Restaurant in New Eagle and was formerly employed at the sewing factory in Donora. For years, Ann was a representative for Avon, Bee Line clothing, Dutchmaid and Amway. Ann was very involved with the foster grandparent program at Ringgold Elementary School South, where she volunteered for 17 years. She was a past member of the Democratic Woman's Club and loved to play cards.

She is survived by two sons, Ernest D. (Karen) O'Brien of Monongahela and Michael J. (Joseph Kotelnicki) O'Brien of Pittsburgh; daughter-in-law Michele O'Brien of Monongahela; three grandchildren, Robert (Jessica) O'Brien, Ehren O'Brien and Keeley O'Brien; three stepgrandchildren, Kurt (Mary) Mestrey, Kent (Heather) Mestrey and Kreston Mestrey; numerous great-grandchildren; sister Mary (Robert) Behanna of Forward Township; and a very dear friend, Yuza Kikla.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest D. O'Brien Sr., who died July 19, 2003; son David P. O'Brien, who died November 14, 2018; stepdaughter Becky Mestrey, who died April 6, 2019; sister Velma Bova; and five brothers, Peter, Mike, John and Andy Gernat and George, who died in infancy.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday in Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela. At 9:30 a.m. Friday, September 13, there will be a transfer of the body to the church, followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. in The Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church, Monongahela, with the Very Rev. Joseph Fester as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Donora. Panachida will be held in the funeral home at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Nativity of the Virgin Mary Church, 508 High Street, Monongahela, PA 15063, or St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 211 Cable Avenue, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112.

