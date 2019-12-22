Ann Irene Mlatnik, 95, of Slovan, passed away Tuesday December 17, 2019, at the Donnell House. She was born September 8, 1924, a daughter of the late Ann and John Kinkela.

Ann is survived by her son, Anthony (Rhonda) Mlatnik; granddaughter, Toni Michelle (Kevin) Meddings; great-grandson, Logan; great-granddaughter, Hailey; sister, Darlene Rubin; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Ann is also preceded in death by her husband, Tony Mlatnik; sister, Mary Gavazzi; brothers, John Kinkela Jr. and Dennis Kinkela .

Friends are welcome for visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7 p.m., time of service with the Reverend Toni Harrington officiating, Monday, December 23, in Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 23 Erie Mine Road, Burgettstown, 724-947-2049. www.youngfhinc.com