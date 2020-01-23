Ann J. Nordquist, 91, of Washington, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in Premier Washington Health Center.

She was born August 19, 1928, in Arden, a daughter of Walter Fisher and Barbara Duncan.

Mrs. Nordquist worked as a bartender for many years. A Gold Star Wife, she was a member of the American Legion in West Alexander and Disabled American Veterans. She enjoyed solving crossword puzzles and collecting angels, loved football, especially the Steelers, and loved traveling all over the United States with her companion, Henry.

Surviving are her companion of 42 years, Henry R. Popp, with whom she shared a home; four children, Patricia (Phillip) Paradise of Ohio, Richard (Debbie) Bonato of California state, Carol L. (Bruce) Ashmore of Washington and Jeffrey Bonato of Ohio; a sister, Donna Allen of Washington; a brother, Matthew (Martha) Fisher of Washington; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Deceased are two sons, Robert Bonato Jr. and Dennis Bonato, and several siblings.

At the request of the deceased, services and burial will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., Washington.

