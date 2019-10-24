Ann M. Karas

Service Information
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA
15102-3612
(412)-835-1312
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
Obituary
Ann M. Toth Karas, 86, of Bethel Park, formerly of Beechview passed away peacefully at home October 21, 2019.

Preceded in death by her husband, William.

She is survived by eight children, 18 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday and 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 pm Friday at Paul Henney Cremation & Funeral Tributes, Bethel Park. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, 10 am, at St. Thomas More Church. Burial will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Operation Safety Net, 249 South 9th St. Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

www.henneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 24, 2019
