Ann M. "Nancy" Mulkern, 89, formerly of Finleyville, died Friday, July 3, 2020, in The Grand Residence of Upper St. Clair Assisted Living Center.

She was born October 4, 1930, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of William Sr. and Clara Moeller Harvey.

Mrs. Mulkern was retired as a case worker with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry unemployment office in Charleroi.

She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Finleyville and enjoyed cooking, baking, shopping, decorating and spending time with her growing family.

Surviving are three sons, Michael Mulkern (Susan) of Pittsburgh, Daniel Mulkern (Robin) of Eighty Four and Joseph Mulkern of Finleyville; two daughters, Donna Ward of Sewickley and Kimberly Hufnagel (David) of Finleyville; a brother, James Harvey of Pittsburgh; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Deceased are her husband, Joseph F. Mulkern, who died June 29, 1965; a brother, Dr. William Harvey; and a sister, Claire Rathke.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 6, in Kegel Funeral Home, Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, in St. Francis Church, Finleyville. Interment will follow in Finleyville Cemetery.