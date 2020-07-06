1/1
Ann M. Mulkern
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ann M. "Nancy" Mulkern, 89, formerly of Finleyville, died Friday, July 3, 2020, in The Grand Residence of Upper St. Clair Assisted Living Center.

She was born October 4, 1930, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of William Sr. and Clara Moeller Harvey.

Mrs. Mulkern was retired as a case worker with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry unemployment office in Charleroi.

She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Finleyville and enjoyed cooking, baking, shopping, decorating and spending time with her growing family.

Surviving are three sons, Michael Mulkern (Susan) of Pittsburgh, Daniel Mulkern (Robin) of Eighty Four and Joseph Mulkern of Finleyville; two daughters, Donna Ward of Sewickley and Kimberly Hufnagel (David) of Finleyville; a brother, James Harvey of Pittsburgh; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Deceased are her husband, Joseph F. Mulkern, who died June 29, 1965; a brother, Dr. William Harvey; and a sister, Claire Rathke.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 6, in Kegel Funeral Home, Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, in St. Francis Church, Finleyville. Interment will follow in Finleyville Cemetery.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Kegel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Kegel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Francis Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kegel Funeral Home
3560 Washington Ave
Finleyville, PA 15332
724-348-7171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved