Ann Popivchak Garner of McMurray passed away peacefully Tuesday, January, 14, 2020, at the age of 102 years and 11 months.

She was born February 10, 1917, in Carnegie, a daughter of the late Andy and Mary Krasniozelska Popivchak.

Mrs. Garner worked as a beautician/stylist for more than 30 years.

She was an avid gardner, loved to bake, and provided a warm and welcoming home with her vast collection of teddy bears.

She is survived by her two loving daughters, Patricia (Dr. Stanley) Sliwinski and Jacqueline (the late Ron) Eisenberg; four granddaughters, StaleyBeth (the late William) Buntin, Lara (Blaine) Fingado, Dr. Kimberly (Jacob) Williamson and Megan (Erez) Gabay; two great-granddaughters, Emma and Gracie Fingado; a sister-in-law, Averinah Popivchak; her longtime and caring friend, Olga Rusinko; and a stepson, Daniel Garner Jr. and family. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are welcome from 12 to 1 p.m., the time of her service of remembrance, Saturday, January 18, in Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray (724-941-3211). Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Gardens Cemetery.

