Ann Pratt Blair, 70, of Wind Ridge, formerly of Carmichaels, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in her home after a long illness.Ann was born February 22, 1950, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Robert E. and Annabelle Rankin Pratt.On October 5, 1968, Ann married Larry Blair. Mr. Blair passed away several years ago.Ann is survived by two brothers, Robert "Pete" Pratt (Alta) of Crucible and Jeff Pratt (Lori) of Carmichaels; a sister, Joyce Krcelich (Joey) of Carmichaels; sisters-in-law, Betty Pratt of Carmichaels, Wilma Blair of Waynesburg and Carol Spragg of Dover, Del.; and brothers-in-law, John Blair and Bob Spragg; and a special friend, Travis Jones of Graysville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.A brother, Jack Pratt, died in 2019.Ann was a member of the Crabapple Community Church.Ann was a person who would have been referred to back in the day as "a salt of the earth". She chose farming as her life's work. Her and Larry's cattle were well taken care of. No abandoned cat that wondered on to her farm was not fed, given vet care and a clean barn to live in. She was a great cook following in the footsteps of her mother, Annabelle. Family and friends will miss her kindness and frankness.Funeral arrangements are private under the direction of the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 20, 2020.