Anna Catherine "Rena" Baxter Liparulo, 93, of Monongahela, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Manor Care of Peters Township.

She was born May 13, 1925 in Monongahela, the daughter of Thomas E. Sr. and Jennie Bautz Baxter. Following her graduation in 1943 from Monongahela High School, Catherine attended the Washington School of Nursing. She retired as a registered nurse from the former Monongahela Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Saint Damien of Molokai Parish in Monongahela and had belonged to their Altar Rosary Christian Mother Society and the Ladies of Charity. She was also a member of the Ladies GAR (Grand Army of the Republic).

Surviving are four sons and three daughters-in-law, Nicholas and Anne Liparulo of North Huntington, Joseph Liparulo of Monongahela, with whom she made her home, Lewis and Susan Liparulo of Butler, and Timothy and Beverly Liparulo of Bethel Park; a daughter and son-in-law, Anna and James Markovich of Monongahela; a sister, Rose Gust of Monongahela; eight loving grandchildren, Timothy (Brooke) Liparulo, Matthew (China) Liparulo, Loren (Jesse) Mottern, Karen (Ben) Chasnis, Steven (Caitlin) Markovich, Todd Liparulo, Joseph Liparulo and Erik Markovich and fiancee Michelle Gross; 11 great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Baxter of New Eagle and Wilda Baxter of Monongahela.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Joseph F. Liparulo Sr., who died December 27, 1993; four brothers, Thomas Jr., Albert, James and Paul Baxter; and seven sisters, Eugenia Baxter, Elizabeth Henderson, Coleen Tosi, Ella Mae Good, Martha Frye, Bertha Bozovich and Doris Buell.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, marshallmarrafuneralhome.com. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 28, in St. Damien of Molokai Parish with Fathers Kevin Dominik and Douglas Boyd as co-celebrants. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Saint Damien of Molokai Parish, 722 West Main Street, Monongahela, PA 15063.