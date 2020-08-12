Anna Elizabeth Pfeifer, 100, went to be with her Lord Sunday, August 9, 2020. She was born January 30, 1920, in Shaler, a daughter of the late Frank and Anna Hoffman.

Anna graduated from Shaler High School in 1938. After graduating from beauty school in 1942, she worked at Anne's Beauty Shop in Sharpsburg.

Anna was a faithful member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Millvale for 70 years, serving on the Ladies Aid and Alter Guild, and teaching Sunday school for many years. In her later years, she was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Cabot.

Anna married her beloved late husband, Alvin F. Pfeifer, May 29, 1948. They lived in Shaler until moving to Cabot in 1992.

She is survived by a daughter, Suanne (Michael) Ring of Iowa; and two sons, Leonard Pfeifer of Finleyville, and Richard and his wife, Rosemary Pfeifer of West Finley; grandchildren Christopher and wife Karen Ring and their children, Brenden and Logan, David and wife Keri Ring and their children, Zach and Maddy, Stephen and wife Emily Ring and their children, Rainier and Kenai, Matthew and wife Melissa Ring and their children, Rylie and Brody, Jennifer and husband Brinton Ealyand and their children, Faith, Lane and Clayton, and Laura and husband Nick Hornbeck and their children, Levi, Anna, Ruth, Mark and Seth; sister of Harold (Marion) Hoffman and the late Francis Hoffman and Garnetta Herrholz. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until noon, the time of services, Thursday, August 13, in the Hahn Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 123 North Avenue, Millvale.

The staff at Transitions Health Care in Washington and Bethany Hospice provided special care to Anna.

Memorials are suggested to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 501 North Avenue, Millvale, PA 15209.