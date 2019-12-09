Anna Haverlack, 94, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 7, 2019, Marian Manor, Pittsburgh.

She was born March 8, 1925, in Hazelwood, a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Kereki.

Mrs. Haverlack was a homemaker and a member of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church in Canonsburg. She had been a waitress for many years at the former Ames Department Store and enjoyed baking.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her children, Deborah Anderson and husband Brad of McMurray and Michael Haverlack and wife Michelle of Upper St. Clair; three grandchildren, Michael, Meghan and Matthew Haverlack; and several nieces and nephews.

Anna was the last of her immediate family. Deceased are her husband, Michael Haverlack, who passed away September 30, 2000; her son, Thomas Haverlack; a daughter, Sandra Lee Haverlack, who died in infancy; two brothers, Joseph and Albert Kereki; and two sisters, Isabel Kereki and Margaret Trybus.

Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, Joseph P. Salandra LFD, owner/supervisor, where departing prayers will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 11. Liturgy will follow at 10 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 601 Boone Avenue, Canonsburg, with Father John Joseph Katalik officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Spring Cemetery, Chartiers Township. Parastas services will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.

