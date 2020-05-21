Anna Horwatt Tornabene, 92, of Canonsburg, peacefully passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020.She was the beloved wife of the late Guy C. Tornabene; loving mother of Bernadette (Eugene) Berestecky; proud grandmother of Andrea Berestecky (Peter) Slovonic; caring sister of Harry Horwatt, Elizabeth (Stanley) Pensak, Helen Mae Horwatt, the late Peter, William and Mary Horwatt, the late Julia Cunic and Frank Horwatt; treasured daughter of the late Peter and Eva Schmegda Horwatt. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.Anna was a homemaker most of her life, raising her family. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and especially baking her Easter pasca and Christmas nut rolls. Anna cherished all animals and of course, her polka music. She will be remembered for her deep Byzantine Catholic faith, baking for the holidays, and most of all, love of family.Funeral arrangements by Beinhauers. With the current state of the world, Anna's service and burial are private. Those wishing to support Anna's family may visit www.beinhauer.com and "Light a Candle," at no cost, anyone may submit a heartfelt message to the family.The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, 166 E. College Street, Canonsburg, PA 15317.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 21, 2020.