Anna Jane "Janie" Mellars, 89, of Washington, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in her sleep.

Janie was born in Washington on February 28, 1930. She is the daughter of the late Edward C. Mellars, Sr. and Nora A. Raipe Mellars.

She graduated from Immaculate Conception High School June 9, 1948.

Janie worked as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone for forty-four years from the age of 18, until her retirement in 1992.

She is the last of her immediate family. She is survived by a niece, Sharon Mellars; several great-nieces and nephews; and many cousins.

Janie is preceded in death by her parents and beloved brother, Edward C. Mellars.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m., Friday, in Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, Thomas W. Hummell, supervisor, Douglas M. Jones, director. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 15, in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 119 West Chestnut Street, Washington, with the Reverend Michael Peck officiating. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.hummellandjones.com.