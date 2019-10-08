Anna Julia Stephanik, 24, of Waynesburg, went to be with her Lord at 2:04 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., from complications of spina bifida. She was met at heaven's gate by her maternal grandmother, Ethel Cyzick Plishka.

She was born Friday, June 16, 1995, in Beaver, a daughter of Donald Stephanik of Aliquippa and Melody Fox Feezle and her stepfather, Andrew Feezle, of Waynesburg.

Anna enjoyed doing adult coloring books, baking and doing puzzles. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and going to the beach. Anna had worked at the former Sorella's Restaurant in Mt. Morris as a kitchen prep worker.

In addition to her parents and stepfather, she is survived by a sister, Brittaney Stephanik and her fiance Justin Siegel of Bethel Park; a brother, Kevin Stephanik of Waynesburg; a stepsister, Jessica Feezle of Tampa, Fla.; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of the service, Wednesday, October 9, in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478, Mt. Morris, PA 15349, with Pastor Jacob Judy officiating. Burial will be private.

The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Butterfly Angels, P.O. Box 906, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

