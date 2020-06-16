Anna K. Wilson
Anna K. Wilson, 79, of Washington, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, following a brief illness.

She was born June 6, 1941, in Beltzhoover, a daughter of the late Ross Burl and Florence Redmon Grinage. Mrs. Wilson was formerly employed as a supply clerk at the Greater Southeast Community Hospital. She enjoyed old movies, word search puzzles and loved to cook.

Surviving is a son, Ramont (Cynthia) Grinage of Maryland; two sisters-in-law, Candace Barry of California and Nancy Barry of Washington; five grandchildren, Latasha Webb, Shawniek Webb, Brittney Grinage, Nekeya Parker and Mzee Kambui; and one great-grandchild, Xyhir Kambui. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her mother and father, Mrs. Wilson was preceded in death by a son, James Wilson; and by four brothers, Carl Grinage, Ross Grinage, Fred Barry and Rodney Barry.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, in the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenue, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, Supervisor/Director, Susan Falvo Warco, Director, S. Timothy Warco II, Director. Private burial will follow in Washington Cemetery. Those attending the visitation are encouraged to wear masks and to practice social distancing. Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
