Anna L. Clendaniel, 88, of Chesterton, Ind., passed away peacefully Monday, October 26, 2020. She was born March 19, 1932, in Canonsburg, to John and Julia Sedlitsky Sopiak, both of whom preceded her in death.

On June 28, 1952, in Canonsburg, she married the love of her life, Thomas "Gene" Clendaniel, who preceded her in death August 23, 2019.

She is survived by her loving sons, Leslie (Theresa) Clendaniel of Portage, Ind., David (Dee) Clendaniel of Lake Station, Ind., Douglas (Kathy) Clendaniel of Chesterton, Ind. and Edward (Billie Childress) Clendaniel of LaPorte, Ind.; by her nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and by her six great-great-grandchildren. Anna was very proud of her five generation family. She is also survived by her siblings, John (Betty) Sopiak of Canonsburg and Patricia Delfine of Canonsburg; her brother-in-law, Clyde (Kay) Clendaniel of Florida; and by her many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Joyce Ann Jones on February 26, 2017; and by her sister, Mary Jane Guidas.

Anna was a member of St. John's United Church in Chesterton. She loved spending her free time at home, taking care of her family. She was an awesome mother and made Mrs. Cleaver look imperfect.

She never knew a stranger and could easily feed her entire neighborhood.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, November 2, in White-Love Funeral Home, 525 South 2nd Street, Chesterton, Ind. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service in the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Chesterton Cemetery. For the safety of the family and the community, masks/facial coverings are required at all times while in the funeral home. Please practice social distancing inside and outside the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be given to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

