1/
Anna L. Clendaniel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Anna L. Clendaniel, 88, of Chesterton, Ind., passed away peacefully Monday, October 26, 2020. She was born March 19, 1932, in Canonsburg, to John and Julia Sedlitsky Sopiak, both of whom preceded her in death.

On June 28, 1952, in Canonsburg, she married the love of her life, Thomas "Gene" Clendaniel, who preceded her in death August 23, 2019.

She is survived by her loving sons, Leslie (Theresa) Clendaniel of Portage, Ind., David (Dee) Clendaniel of Lake Station, Ind., Douglas (Kathy) Clendaniel of Chesterton, Ind. and Edward (Billie Childress) Clendaniel of LaPorte, Ind.; by her nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and by her six great-great-grandchildren. Anna was very proud of her five generation family. She is also survived by her siblings, John (Betty) Sopiak of Canonsburg and Patricia Delfine of Canonsburg; her brother-in-law, Clyde (Kay) Clendaniel of Florida; and by her many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Joyce Ann Jones on February 26, 2017; and by her sister, Mary Jane Guidas.

Anna was a member of St. John's United Church in Chesterton. She loved spending her free time at home, taking care of her family. She was an awesome mother and made Mrs. Cleaver look imperfect.

She never knew a stranger and could easily feed her entire neighborhood.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, November 2, in White-Love Funeral Home, 525 South 2nd Street, Chesterton, Ind. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service in the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Chesterton Cemetery. For the safety of the family and the community, masks/facial coverings are required at all times while in the funeral home. Please practice social distancing inside and outside the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be given to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Memories may be shared at www.whitelovefuneralhome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
White-Love Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
White-Love Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
White-Love Funeral Home
525 S 2Nd St
Chesterton, IN 46304
(219) 926-1309
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved