Anna M. Rakosky Sotack, 95, formerly of Bentleyville, died Thursday afternoon, February 28, 2019, in Southmont Presbyterian Senior Care, Washington.

She was born May 20, 1923, in Monongahela, a daughter of John and Anna Shukis Rakosky.

She was a former cook at the Nemacolin Country in Beallsville.

Mrs. Sotack was a member of Saint Katharine Drexel Parish and a former member of the Altar Rosary Society and the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Dolores.

On November 25, 1944, in St. Luke Church, Bentleyville, she married Mike Sotack, who died July 24, 2001.

Surviving are a daughter, Diane Ord (James) of Coal Center; eight grandchildren, Chris Maniecki, Tawnya Gondak, Lynette Hiles, Alyssa Nigro, Mark Lese, Matthew Lese, Jodi Lacey and Russell Ord; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a daughter, Carol Sotack Lese; four brothers, John, Andrew, Joseph and Carl Rakosky; two sisters, Helene Rakosky and Steffania Gregorie.

Friends are welcome from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at Saint Katharine Drexel, Bentleyville Campus, 126 Church Street, Bentleyville. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon, with the Reverend Donald Chortos, Senior Parochial Vicar, as celebrant.

A procession will follow to Sacred Heart Cemetery, Monongahela, for the Rite of Committal.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 (www.stjude.com/donate).

Arrangements in care of the Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, Inc., 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255.

Visit www.thompson-marodi.com to leave a condolence message.