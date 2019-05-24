Anna Mae Teyssier Sloka, 98, of Gladden, passed peacefully on May 22, 2019.

She was the beloved wife of the late Stephen Sloka; loving mother of Larry (Irene Irwin) Sloka of Cecil Township; cherished grandmother of Kimberly Douglass and Holly Sloka; and great-grandmother of Brianna, Brooke and Delaney Douglass.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon on Saturday, May 25, in the Warchol Funeral Home Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3333.

Interment will be private. Memorials may be made to . View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.