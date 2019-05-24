Anna Mae Teyssier Sloka

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Mae Teyssier Sloka.
Service Information
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA
15017
(412)-221-3333
Obituary
Send Flowers

Anna Mae Teyssier Sloka, 98, of Gladden, passed peacefully on May 22, 2019.

She was the beloved wife of the late Stephen Sloka; loving mother of Larry (Irene Irwin) Sloka of Cecil Township; cherished grandmother of Kimberly Douglass and Holly Sloka; and great-grandmother of Brianna, Brooke and Delaney Douglass.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon on Saturday, May 25, in the Warchol Funeral Home Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3333.

Interment will be private. Memorials may be made to . View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.