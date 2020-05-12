Anna "Peg" Poland, 93, of Washington, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Premiere Health Center.She was born October 9, 1926, in Washington, a daughter of the late William Hobart Garber and Mary Shoup Garber.Peg was a graduate of Washington High School and worked at S. White and Sons Monuments for 30 years. She also worked at Kmart, Thrift Drugs and Standard Oil.Peg enjoyed ceramics, shopping and spending time with family and friends.On January 31, 1945, she married John Ralph Poland, who died January 24, 2013.Surviving are a son, Harold (Ginger) Poland of Bunola; three grandchildren, Megan (Jason) Sonson, Amanda Poland and Savannah Poland; two great-grandchildren, Landon and Adalynn Sonson; and many nieces and nephews.Deceased are four brothers, Robert, Ralph, Harry K. and William J. Garber; a sister, Kathryne Chadwick; and a son, Robert Poland, who died in infancy.Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held.Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 12, 2020.