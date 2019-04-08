Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Maria Roman.

Anna Maria Roman, 103, of Pittsburgh, went home to be with her Lord and Savior April 5, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sotero Roman, her daughter, Ana Luz Malave' and her granddaughter, Sandra Muniz.

She is survived by the three grandchildren she lovingly raised as her own, Lisa (Rick) Bedillion, Bethsaida Muniz (Matthew) and Diana (Mark) Focht; her much loved great-grandchildren, Connor, Joshua, Elisha and Josiah; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Anna Maria was a remarkable women whose tenacity and strength knew no bounds.

A longtime resident of Bellevue, she was deeply devoted to her faith and her family.

Visitation will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10. Private burial service will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions to Little Sisters of the Poor

