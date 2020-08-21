Anna Marie Kushon, 94, of Carmichaels, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020, in her home.

Anna was the second born child from the marriage of Cosimo Sorgiovanni and Dorinda Sorgiovanni Salvati. Cosimo came to the U.S. at the age of 16 from Calabria, Italy. He served in the U.S. Army during World War 1, after which he became a U.S. citizen. He returned to Italy in 1924 where he married Dorinda who was from the village of Ofena in the Abruzzo region. They returned to the U.S. and settled in Crucible where Cosimo worked in the coal mine. Anna was born April 18, 1926, in house thirty-one of the Crucible patch. A midwife came to the house and assisted Dorinda with the birth of Anna. Anna joined her older sister Mary and siblings Rosa, Jimmy, Gena and Nick soon followed. House thirty-one was directly across the street from the Crucible elementary school so Anna had a short walk in the morning. Anna graduated from Cumberland Township High School in 1945. Her senior high school yearbook described her as "a charming dark-haired miss. Anna has an A-1 disposition." Following graduation, Anna worked at Uniontown Hospital in the food service department. On the day World War 2 ended in Europe, amidst the crowds celebrating, Anna met a young soldier named Donald Kushon on Main Street in Uniontown. He was handsome and kind, but most importantly, he treated Anna with respect and dignity. They fell in love and were married November 16, 1946. Anna gave birth to three children, Anthony, Carla and Donald Jr. She is also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Anna demonstrated a toughness when it came to life's ups and downs. In 1979, Anna's husband Donald died at the age of 57 from cancer. Anna faithfully cared for Donald until he died. In 1988, Anna's daughter Carla was also afflicted with a fatal illness and died at the age of 35. Anna was again there to give her help and support. While married, Anna was primarily a homemaker. She often said that if she had taken up a career it would have been as a hairdresser. After a dangerous car accident in 1945, Anna was never inclined to become a driver. Instead, she was an avid walker. After Donald died, she would cover the one mile journey to her sister Mary's house on a daily basis. Anna liked to bake and was known for her Italian flat bread, nut rolls and biscotti. She was also a farm helper, with first Donald who grew potatoes and sold them at a stand along Route 21, and then her brother Nick. Anna was a wonderful person to everyone she knew. Always happy and with a smile on her face. One niece recalled Anna teaching her how to tie her shoes. She was loved by her children, Anthony, Carla and Donald Jr. and very much so by her daughter-in-law, Karen who cared for her in her later years. She will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her. She was our "ray of sunshine."

Mrs. Kushon requested that her service be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100.