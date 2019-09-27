Anna V. Laskosky, 95, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully September 25, 2019, with her loving daughter-in-law, Lola Laskosky, by her side. She was born September 28, 1923, in Elizabeth to the late John and Lucy Natale.

On September 26, 1944, Anna married her husband, Alex Laskosky, who passed away January 7, 1997.

Anna was a lifelong resident of Canonsburg, where she spent her lifespan devoted to her family. She was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church and was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Left to cherish Anna's memory are her son, Alan and daughter-in-law Lola Laskosky of Muse; her grandchildren, Alan Jr. and Jennifer Laskosky; her great-grandchildren, Cayden Alex and Chloe Anna; and many loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Julia DiFalco; and six brothers, Joe, Vincent, William, Louis and Ernest Natale and Nicholas Natale, who died in infancy.

Friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, September 28, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 29, in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Joseph P. Salandra, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120, where departing prayers will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Monday, September 30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church. Interment will immediately follow in St. Patrick Cemetery.

