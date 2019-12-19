Anna V. Monica, 92, of Carmichaels, formerly of Marianna, passed away Tuesday afternoon, December 17, 2019, at her home. She was born March 9, 1927, in West Bethlehem Township, Washington County, a daughter of the late Frank and Angelina Pezze Ottena. Mrs. Monica resided in Marianna until 1988, when she moved to Carmichaels.

She was a member of the St. Mathias Parish at St. Hugh and the Rosary Altar Society. Mrs. Monica was a former member of the former St. Mary and Ann's Roman Catholic Church in Marianna, where she was active in the choir and rosary altar society. In addition, she was a member of the St. Hugh Senior Active Group and the Carmichaels Senior Center.

Mrs. Monica enjoyed cooking, baking, dancing and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan.

On July 27, 1946, she married Joseph R. Monica, who died September 17, 1984.

Surviving are a son, Joseph R. Monica Jr. (Linda) of Prosperity; a daughter, Connie A. Shoaf (Frank) of Carmichaels; four grandchildren, Renee C. Cooper (Greg), Carla A. Spangler (Duane), Joseph R. Monica III and Celine N. Monica; three great-grandchildren, Cody Spangler (Katrina), Connor Spangler and Jared Cooper; and an expected great-great-granddaughter due in February; a brother, Frank Ottena (Mauna) of Canton, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are four brothers, John Ottena, James Ottena, Anthony Ottena and Marcus Ottena; and a sister, Frances Monica.

The family acknowledges the special care that was provided by the staff at Amedisys Hospice.

Family and friends are welcome from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 20, in Yoskovich Funeral Home (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels, where a blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 21, followed by a Mass of the Resurrection at 11 a.m. at St. Matthias Parish at St. Hugh, 408 Route 88, Carmichaels, with the Rev. Albin C. McGinnis as celebrant. Interment will follow at Laurel Point Cemetery, Carmichaels.

