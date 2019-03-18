Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne E. (Fagan) Westhoven.

Anne E. (Fagan) Westhoven, 88, of Peters Twp. died Saturday, March 16, 2019, with family by her side.

She was born January 23, 1931, in Cuddy, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Sims) Fagan.

On October 6, 1952, she married the late Charles A. Westhoven, her beloved husband of 56 years.

Surviving are seven children, Charlotte (the late Richard) Deer, Cheryl (the late Herbert) Gessler, Cynthia Wood, Cathryn (Dr. Russell) Novak, Candice (John) Burns, Claire (Daniel) Ellis, and Charles (Jodi) Westhoven II; 18 grandchildren, RC, Rachel and Mary Deer, Herb and Craig Gessler, Megan Miller and Laura Mikels, Christopher, Jeffrey, and Nicole Novak, Jack Burns, Emily Marburger, Sarah Romesberg and Kristen Ellis, Ashley, Rebecca, Chas III, and Morgan Westhoven; and seven great-grandchildren, Quinn and Camden Deer, Triton and Aubrey Miller and Reagan, Kennedy and Pierce Freberg; four siblings; Kathleen Craft, Rose Marie Barthen, Charlotte (Ed) Klee and Joanne (Tony) Pajak.

Deceased are two sons, Clair A. and Craig A. Westhoven; and six siblings, Joseph, Michael and Patrick Fagan, Helen Henney, Gerry O'Brien and Gena Bogats.

Anne was a member of St. Benedict the Abbot Church in McMurray. She enjoyed the farm, vacationing at the beach and spending quality time with her family. She was a wonderful mother, wife and friend.

Friends are welcome at Beinhauers Peters Township (724-941-3211) on Monday and Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Benedict the Abbot Church, McMurray. Internment Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Little Sister of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pgh., PA 15212. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.