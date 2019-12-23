Anne E. Murphy Frankfurt

Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA
15102-3612
(412)-835-1312
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
Pittsburgh, PA
Anne E. Murphy Frankfurt, 89, of Washington, formerly of Upper St. Clair and Bethel Park, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 19, 2019.

She was the beloved wife of the late Edwin; loving mother of Thomas (Cathy) Frankfurt, Linda Fischer and Monica (William) Rieger; adored grandmother of seven; and great-grandmother of five.

She was predeceased by a grandchild and was the last surviving sibling of seven.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Friday, December 27, in St. Thomas More Church, Pittsburgh.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to a .

Arrangements are being handled by Paul Henney Cremation & Funeral Tributes, Bethel Park.

www.henneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Observer-Reporter on Dec. 23, 2019
