Anne Jane Keefe
1945 - 2020
Anne Jane Keefe, 75, of Washington, died Monday, July 6, 2020, in the Washington Hospital.

She was born April 30, 1945, in West Mifflin, a daughter of the late Adelaide L. Neil and Sylvester G. Ackerman.

A graduate of West Mifflin High School, Mrs. Keefe went on to become a Registered Nurse, with a nursing degree from St. Francis School of Nursing.

Anne worked for many years as a lab technician for Canonsburg Hospital.

She attended Claysville United Methodist Church.

A woman who was very family oriented, Anne loved attending her grandchildren's Prexie football games and band concerts. She also enjoyed having lunch with her friends, watching paranormal investigation television shows, and Star Trek, penguins, Grumpy Cat, and she loved her cat, Howie.

On February 12, 1972, she married David Howard Keefe, who died May 19, 2006.

Surviving are a son, David C. (Sarah Steiner) Keefe of Pittsburgh; a daughter, Jennifer (Jeffrey) Smith of Washington; and three grandchildren, Jordan, Ian and Ava.

Deceased, in addition to her adoptive parents, Adelaide L. Neil and Sylvester G. Ackerman, is a brother, Samuel Ackerman.

Friends will be received Friday, July 10, from 10 a.m. to noon, the time of services, in the William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Burial will follow in the Washington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 9, 2020.
