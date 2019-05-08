Anne Kongelka, 101, of Washington, died May 1, 2019, in her home at Strabane Woods.

She was born August 31, 1917, in Manifold, a daughter of Harry and Mary Kecs Uram. Mrs. Kongelka grew up on a farm in Canonsburg, where she helped bake bread for several families in an outdoor community oven.

After attending Canonsburg High School, she went to work at Continental Can.

A homemaker for the majority of her life, Mrs. Kongelka was an amazing cook who specialized in cooking traditional Slovak food. She enjoyed oil painting and crocheting.

Mrs. Kongelka was a member of St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church and its Altar Society.

On August 30, 1940, she married Michael Kongelka Jr., who died January 28, 2010.

Surviving are her children, Robert M. (Anita) Kongelka Sr., Carol A. Meisner and Marilyn Appleby; a sister, Rose Lazorchak; grandchildren Michael (Angie) Kongelka Jr., Mary (Micah) Naeser, Christopher (Vanessa) Kongelka, Robert (Jenna Fulton) Meisner and Stephen (Jenna) Meisner; great-grandchildren Connor and Ian Kongelka, Madeleine and Jacob Naeser, Raquel Meisner Fulton and Avery Meisner; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Deceased are four brothers, Harry, George, Nick and Frank Uram, and a sister, Mary Uram Kirr.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 10, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd.., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 11, in St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, with Father Joseph Raptosh as celebrant. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

Panachida service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, 166 East College Street, Canonsburg, PA 15317.

Additional information and guestbook are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.