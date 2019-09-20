Anne M. McCue Colbaugh, 89, of Scenery Hill, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, in Washington Health System.

She was born June 11, 1930, in Port Perry, a daughter of the late Charles and Margaret Berry McCue.

On April 30, 1956, she married Richard D. Colbaugh Sr., who passed away September 7, 2018, after 62 years of marriage.

Anne had a grateful spirit and never failed to lead her family in thankful prayer before every meal in appreciation for all she had.

Surviving are four children, Richard D. Colbaugh Jr. (Kristin), William D. Colbaugh, Karen Croft (Dennis) and Nancy Tretinik (John); grandchildren Allison Colbaugh and Carly Croft; granddog, Riley Tretinik; a sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Evans of North Versailles; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are two brothers, Gene and Charles McCue.

Funeral services are private and under the direction of John B. Greenlee Funeral Home Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, PA 15313.