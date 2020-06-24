Dr. Anne Pascasio
Dr. Anne Pascasio, 95, of Friendship Village, Upper St. Clair, died peacefully Monday evening, June 22, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of the late Anthony and Filomena DiPippa Pascasio; devoted sister of the late Rosemarie McDaniel, Lucy Pascasio, Catherine Miller, Madeline Pascasio, Anthony Pascasio Jr. and Edgar Pascasio; loving aunt of Judy Pascasio Cain, Regis and Jeannie Miller, Kathleen Miller, Richard and Carole Miller, Bob and Vicki Pascasio, Ed and Jarita Pascasio, Janet Pascasio, the late Anthony and Gloria Pascasio and the late Jim Pascasio; also survived by her many cherished great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews and great-great-great nieces and nephews, all whom she dearly loved.

Dr. Pascasio was an alumnus of the University of Pittsburgh, where she completed her doctorate and was the founding dean of the University of Pittsburgh's School of Health Related Professions (now the School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences). She also worked in various capacities throughout her career with the American Physical Therapy Association, Illinois Medical Center, the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Pennsylvania's School of Medicine. Anne was also a longtime volunteer and contribution collector for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25, in Laughlin Cremation and Funeral Tributes, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 26, in St. Louise de Marillac Church, 320 McMurray Road, Upper St. Clair. Everyone please meet at the church. Interment in Calvary Cemetery will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to The Anne Pascasio Endowment Fund, c/o University of Pittsburgh School of Health & Rehabilitation Sciences, 4028 Forbes Tower, Pittsburgh, PA 15260, or the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

laughlinfuneralhome.com







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 24, 2020.
