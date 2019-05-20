Annetta Ruth Goslin, 87, of Waynesburg, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, Beaver.

She was born November 28, 1931, in Dunn Station, a daughter of the late Albert N. and Edna H. Sullenberger Goslin.

Annetta attended school in Nineveh and Waynesburg. She was a 1949 graduate of Waynesburg High School.

She worked for Sun Drug and as a Western Union operator. While living in Pittsburgh, she worked for Allegheny General Hospital and Louis Reifer Creations on Penn Avenue. She later worked for Islay's in Washington, before returning home to care for her father and stepmother.

For 10 years, she was the sole caretaker of Beulah Gabb Rush.

Annetta was a member of Church of God of Prophecy in Waynesburg, where she served as pianist, Sunday school teacher, clerk and treasurer.

She is survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Deceased are her two husbands, George H. Kindall and Homer J. Snyder; an infant daughter, Kathleen Marie Kindall; two sisters, Louise Sullenberger and Joann Basinger; and six brothers, the Rev. Louis Goslin, Carl N. Goslin, Ralph A. Goslin, Paul E. Goslin, James A. Goslin Bock and Albert Goslin Jr.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of service, Thursday, May 23, in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg. Interment will be in Smith Cemetery.

Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.