Annette M. Samarin Power, 72, of Binnstown, Centerville Borough, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in her home.

She was born April 9, 1948, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late John and Anna Keres Samarin.

Mrs. Power was a 1966 graduate of Beth Center High School and was a homemaker.

On June 17, 1967, she married Richard Power Sr., who survives. They celebrated 53 years of marriage.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two children, Richard S. Power Jr. (Tina Filby) of Blainesburg and Gina Marie Power of Donora; grandson Mitchell Armand Niccolai (Bianca) of Bentleyville; one brother, Lawrence Samarin (Barbara) of Binnstown; many nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are four brothers, John, Michael, Joseph and George Samarin.

Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.

Arrangements by John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.