Anthoine Loulli, 66, of Washington, died Monday, February 18, 2019, in Donnell House, Washington.

He was born January 5, 1953, in Syria, a son of Joseph and Jalelia Loulli.

Tony graduated from high school in Syria and obtained his bachelor's degree in business administration from West Liberty College.

Mr. Loulli had worked as furniture sales manager for J.C. Penny in Washington.

His family remained his first priority.

On May 9, 1987, he married Victoria Mary, who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Christina Loulli and her husband Bart Oravetz of Washington; a son, William J. Loulli and his wife Rebecca of Canonsburg; a granddaughter, Ryhnne Loulli; and an uncle, Theo Michtawi of Washington.

At the request of the deceased, all services and interment are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.