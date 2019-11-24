Anthony C. "Skip" Cwiklinski, 77, of Canonsburg, died Friday, November 22, 2019. He was born June 19, 1942, a son of Anthony and Emily Dombrowski Cwiklinski.

He was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, and was a 1960 graduate of Canon McMillan High School. "Skip" proudly served his country in the United State Army. He was a member of the White Eagle Society of Canonsburg and the American Legion Post 902 in Houston. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a supervisor for McGraw Edison and later Cooper Industries. "Skip" enjoyed working in his yard and gardening, going shopping and watching Pittsburgh sports teams.

On April 27, 1991, he married Rose Bushko Cwiklinski, who survives.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Missy Cwiklinski; his son, Thomas Rutan and his wife Jennifer; grandsons, Ryan and Benjamin; sister, Patricia Phillips and her husband Ray of Canonsburg; nephews, Raymond, Patrick, Jeffrey (Cindy) Phillips; four grandnieces, Madison, McKenna, Tess and Leah Phillips.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Emily Darlene Cwiklinski.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday in the Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services, LTD, 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, J. David Sollon, director, 724-746-1000.

Services will be held in the funeral home at noon on Tuesday, November 26, with Father Sr. Richard Seiler, officiating.

Interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, Canonsburg. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorials to Washington City Mission, 382 West Chestnut Street, Washington, PA 15301, in "Skip's" name.

