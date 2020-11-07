1/1
Anthony Conforti
Anthony Conforti, 88, of Mt. Washington, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of 61 years to Nancy Grace Rowland Conforti; loving father of Janet (Leon) Barone, Susan Conforti and Edwin J. (Linda) Conforti; cherished grandfather of Dominic Barone, Maria Barone and Elliott Conforti; brother of the late Josephine Hudson and Eileen Cianelli; also survived by nieces and nephews.

Anthony was a member of the Boilmakers #154 for many years. He enjoyed working in his woodshop, gardening and taking care of his chickens.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 8, in Wm. Slater & Sons, Inc. (412-381-3345), 301 Virginia Avenue, Mt. Washington, PA 15211, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 9. Burial to follow at 12:30 p.m. in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association of Greater Pennsylvania, 285 E. Carson Street, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. Due to Covid-19 regulations, everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing.

www.slaterfuneral.com







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
NOV
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
NOV
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
NOV
9
Burial
12:30 PM
National Cemetery of the Alleghenies
Funeral services provided by
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-3345
