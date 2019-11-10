Anthony "Yogi" Davis, 61, of Washington, went to be with his Lord Thursday, November 7, 2019.

Born September 27, 1958, in New Brunswick, N.J., he was a son of the late Herbert and Anne Marie Davis.

Yogi loved singing, spending time with his family and helping anyone he could.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela Ogletree-Davis of Washington; three children, Anthony (Jamia) of Pittsburgh and Maggie and Mason of Washington; four grandchildren, Johanna, Khadijah, Ja'Ciar and Tariq; and three siblings, Luvenia, Theodore and Tommie of New Brunswick.

He was preceded in death by siblings Herbert "Tony," Judy and Roscoe, all of New Brunswick.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 17 East Walnut Street, Washington, PA 15301. A funeral service will be held in the church at 10 a.m Wednesday, November 13, with Pastor Richard D. White officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., Washington.

