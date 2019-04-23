Anthony J. Lukich, 69, of Bentleyville, died Monday morning, April 22, 2019, at his home.

He was born June 29, 1949, in Pittsburgh, a son of Frank J. Lukich and Margaret L. Markovich Lukich.

He was a 1967 graduate of the Bentleyville-Ellsworth Joint Area High School and a 1969 graduate of Penn Technical Institute in Pittsburgh.

Tony worked as an electrician for Beth Energy Mines and later for U.S. Steel, Irvin Works in Dravosburg, where he retired from in 2015.

He was a member of the United Mine Workers of America and the United Steel Workers of America and a 52-year member of the Croatian Fraternal Union, St. George Lodge 354 in Cokeburg.

Surviving are his wife, Deborah L. Fish Lukich. They were married September 13, 1985, in St. Thomas Moore Church, Bethel Park.

Also surviving are his children, Joseph Lukich (Jamie) of Pittsburgh, Christopher Lukich of Bentleyville and Caitlin Lukich of Monroeville; grandchildren Riley and Logan Lukich; siblings Marlene Gruhalla (Martin) of Painesville, Ohio, Frank Lukich (Suzanne) of Ellsworth, Margaret Wright of Casselberry, Fla., Thomas Lukich (Wendy) of Scenery Hill and Ronald Lukich (Cindy) of Scenery Hill; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, is a sister, Patty Young.

Friends are welcome 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, Inc., 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25, with the Rev. Paul Mitchell officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request memorials be made to Y.E.S Ministries, 101 Mary Street, Bentleyville, PA 15314.

