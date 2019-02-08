Anthony J. Perine, 28, of LaBelle, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019, in his residence.

Born October 31, 1990, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Melissa Sala and fiancé David Richard of Marianna.

A 2009 graduate of Brownsville High School, Anthony was currently working as a mechanic at NDD Auto Repair in Uniontown doing what he loved, working on cars.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are Anthony's wife, Breann Liston Perine, who he married May 4, 2018; a brother, Brandon C. Perine and fiancé John of Dubois; maternal grandfather, Joseph and wife Jackie Sala of West Mifflin; maternal grandmother, Christine Kuskie and financé James Dunt of Jeanette; paternal grandmother, Susan Perine of Forward Township; his father and mother-in-law, Shawn and Bonnie Liston of LaBelle; two sisters-in-law, Chelsea Liston and Taylor (Randy) Shea of LaBelle; his stepfather, Jeffrey W. Thomas of Eighty Four; many loving aunts, uncles, a niece, nephews and cousins; and his faithful companions, Rhea, Apollo and Jax. Preceding him in death was his maternal grandfather, Charles Perine.

Friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, February 10, where services will begin at 4 p.m. at the Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, www.marshallmarrafuneralhome.com. Interment will be held at a later date in Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth.